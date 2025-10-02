Voting is now open for prestigious Fife sports awards ceremony

Last year's Sports Personality of the Year Ben Sandilands gets prize from Fife College deputy principal James Thomson (Pic Mike Dooley)

Voting nominations are now open for a prestigious Fife awards ceremony which last year saw 2024 Paralympic men's 1500m T20 champion Ben Sandilands, of Kirkcaldy, receive the top ‘Senior Personality of the Year’ prize and several other local heroes also honoured in nine other categories at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus.

The 16th edition of the invite only Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards will be staged next March, on a date still to be finalised.

Sports council committee member Dawn Blair, the awards organiser and compere, told the Fife Free Press: “I think this event – which is also marking 20 years of the sports council – takes a bit of beating. It's one of the most prestigious events that Fife College run and the calibre of the winners is amazing every year.

"But Ben Sandilands being a Paralympic champion was even more impressive. The selection panel members were unanimous in picking him as Sports Personality of the Year last time. He also won our Para Athlete award.”

Nominations for next spring’s awards must be submitted by a closing date of Sunday, January 11, 2026.

You can vote for your favourites - who have managed phenomenal sporting achievements in the calendar year of 2025 – online by visiting at https://www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/annual-awards/

The online form asks for your nominee’s name, town of residence, date of birth, name of sport, club, town of club, performance level and their profile and description of achievements (from January 1 2025 to December 31, 2025).

The categories you can vote in are: Junior (born 2010 or later); Youth (born between 2005 and 2009); Senior (born 2004 or earlier); Para Athlete; Coach; Junior Team (members born 2007 or later); Senior Team (members born 2006 or earlier); Club; Service to Sport (ClubSport); Services to School Sport Award (Fife Active Schools) and Youth Volunteer Award (Fife Active Schools) (born 2001 or later).

Blair added: "We can't celebrate the amazing athletes in our area unless we get the nominations in! We only know what is going on if coaches, committee or parents submit the form.

"We only need one detailed nomination to put forward to our selection panel.”