W3L: Wrestlution XVII brings top class wrestlers to Fife Ice Arena
and live on Freeview channel 276
The World Wide Wrestling League’s W3L Wrestlution XVII goes ahead at the rink in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, June 8, with the first bell sounding at 2:45pm.It will feature a Steel Cage - the first ever in the Lang Toun -main event as local wrestling star Mike Musso steps back into the ring to face WWE Network star, Lou King Sharp who has been on a tear through W3L, breaking all the rules and inflicting misery on his opponents with his seven-foot bodyguard, Colton Davis, by his side. The Steel Cage will prevent anyone getting in and anyone getting out and is sure to bring the rivalry between Sharp and Musso to a definitive conclusion.
W3L World Champion, the popular Taylor Bryden from Kirkcaldy will have a tough task ahead of him as he defends his championship against New York City’s Buffa Aayooo. Bryden wanted an international challenger with championship credentials for the Fife event, and that is exactly what match makers have delivered with Buffa having won titles in both America and Asia.
Many more top stars will be competing including a match to determine a new number one contender to the W3L Women’s Championship and also a tag team clash.
All matches will be recorded for the popular streaming platform ‘Demand Progress Plus’ and the longest running Wrestling YouTube series in history, Wrestling Showdown, which can be viewed every week at W3LNetwork.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.