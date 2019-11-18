Waid 22-34 DUMS

Waid Academy FP RFC met DUMS Rugby in the Midlands Bowl semi final.

While the weather was cold and miserable, the rugby was far from that.

The first try of the match went to DUMS from some scrappy play which was not cleared by Waid.

Waid however levelled the scores soon after when Kato Berg-Blockley ended some hard driving from all players to force the equaliser.

From here on it was back and forward between the teams, from one end of the pitch to the other right up to the final whistle.

DUMS caught Waid too narrow in defence wide and swung the ball from one wing to the other to score in corner, and then the Waid forwards showed the dominance that they had in the scrums with a push over try which man of the match Adam Shaw put down, converted by Dylan Muir.

DUMS then kicked a penalty to end the first half Waid 12, DUMS 13.

At the start of the second half, Dylan Muir kicked a further penalty to put Waid into the lead but DUMS again took advantage of a narrow Waid defence and they were in at far corner again.

Mark Guthrie then crossed to score a try for Waid after a tap penalty and driving which almost everyone in red and black took part in. Dylan Muir coverted and Waid were again in the lead.

Unfortunately, the DUMS players were able to squeeze out two more tries to take the match and move into the final.

A close match to the very end, with both teams playing attacking rugby as much as possible to the delight of the crowd and the nerves of the coaches and those following on Facebook. There was no shame here in the loss to a team a division above Waid.

Waid: Fraser, Anderson, Johnstone, Dickson, Berg-Blockley, Middleton, Guthrie, Shaw, Hutchison, Muir, Titterton, Dunn, Laing, Struthers, Denny, Herd, Langlands, Johnstone, Adamson, Allen, Leybourne, McKenzie

Next up for Waid is a home tie against Perthshire on November 23 at 2pm.