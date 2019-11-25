Waid Academy 53-0 Perthshire 2nds

Miserable weather did not stop a good game of rugby on Saturday when Waid hosted Perthshire’s second XV.

That said, it did not take Waid long to get on the scoreboard with Callum Dunn scoring and converting.

Adam Shaw added a second try with a strong run though the defence to score from a tap penalty.

The Waid forwards were enjoying the heavy ground and soon after that scored a push-over try which Adam Shaw touched down, converted by Irvine Laing.

Half time allowed both teams some respite from the cold and rain, but on the restart it was Waid who started better and Kato Berg-Blockley scored driving through the defence.

Niall Hutchison then scored a well-deserved try.

That was closely followed by Laing forcing himself over the line to score but hurting himself in the process.

Waid now had both the starting 10 and the replacement 10 off the pitch, so Adam Shaw stepped in there.

Ben Langlands, playing on the wing instead of his usual hooker berth, added the conversion before leaving to go to his work.

Substitute prop Scott J Herd came on to fill a space in the pack and it was Scott who ended another set of drives for the Perth line to score.

Despite Perth’s continuing to press whenever they could, the ball simply did not fall kindly for them and they then fell to two lovely tries from Waid.

First, a piece of opportunism from Adam Shaw, now playing at 10, saw him pop the ball over the onrushing defence, and he beat the remaining defenders to the ball and scored.

Not to be outdone, the forwards then finished the scoring with the Johnstone brothers combining well; first with Calum Johnstone driving through the defence and then his brother, Rory, took the ball through the next wave of defenders and reached the line to score. The conversion was by Jamie Mccallum, who had just come on. That score was not a fair reflection really to Perthshire who never gave up and chased the match throughout. Well done to them too as being the only away team to actually play in that league on Saturday as all other away teams failed to fulfil their fixtures. Thanks to the crowd for their support in such miserable weather.

Waid: Fraser, Anderson, C Johnstone, R Johnstone, Berg-Blockley, Middleton (capt), Guthrie, Shaw, Hutchison, Dunn, McCallum, Laing, Titterton, Struthers, Herd, Langlands, McKenzie, Leybourne

Next match is away to Dundee Morgan on November 30 with a 2 pm kick off in Dundee.