Waid aiming to resume their season
Waid Rugby were out of action at the weekend with their Tennent’s Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 3 postponed.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 8:18 am
The game has already been re-scheduled and will now be played on April 9.
Waid are due to return to the field this weekend with a game lined up against Strathmore’s seconds away from home.
That match is scheduled to kick-off at 2pm.
It’s been an impressive season so far for the Anstruther side who have enjoyed a fair bit of success on the park.
Of the 10 games they’ve managed to complete, Waid have won seven of them and lost only three.
They side 10 points off league leaders Dundee Rugby seconds.