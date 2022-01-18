Waid aiming to resume their season

The Waid have enjoyed an excellent season so far and aim to take to the park again on Saturday. Stock image

The game has already been re-scheduled and will now be played on April 9.

Waid are due to return to the field this weekend with a game lined up against Strathmore’s seconds away from home.

That match is scheduled to kick-off at 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been an impressive season so far for the Anstruther side who have enjoyed a fair bit of success on the park.

Of the 10 games they’ve managed to complete, Waid have won seven of them and lost only three.