Waid battle back from early blow to rack up narrow win

Crieff & Strathearn RFC...45

Waid Academy FP RFC.....48

Waid made their way to Crieff on Saturday – a place which has not been favourable in several years, and it was the home side who opened the scoring with a converted try.

Waid hit back soon afterwards with a well worked lineout from which Kevin Anderson took control at the resultant maul and after a couple of phases of attack it was Nairn Spence who eased his way over to score, but no conversion. Crieff then added three tries while Waid were down to 14 players.

Waid addressed the issue with Callum Dunn the final ball carrier after Lewis Bridgman and Nairn Spence caused the home side problems and when the ball went out to the backs Callum scored, converted by Dylan Muir.

Waid gained from this and after the pack stole a ball in the scrum, Mark Guthrie took control and another series of drives ended with Kato Berg-Blockley scoring.

Dylan Muir again converted.

The second half began brightly for Waid, with Dylan Muir’s kick for Callum Dunn to chase evaded 2 Crieff players who missed the bounce but Callum took the ball and ran in to score, leaving Dylan Muir to convert. Dylan followed that up with a penalty to sneak the lead but then man of the match, Lewis Michael Bridgman, scored 2 tries. First he carried the ball from a tap penalty to score and then went over again shortly after that as the home side’s constant comments had them lose their place and further consistent driving from the Waid forwards brought about a penalty which allowed Lewis to go over – again converted by Dylan Muir. After another penalty, it was Mark Guthrie who finished a move with good support and offloads.

Crieff did not lie down and much to the concern of the travelling support, scored three tries of their own but came up short.

Team: Fraser, Anderson, Herd, Middleton, Berg-Blockley, Guthrie, Bridgman, Spence, Hutchison, Muir, Leybourne, Laing, Dunn, Struthers, Allen, Allen, Johnstone

A club spokesman said: “A great match for the neutral observer, but for those supporting either team, not good for the blood pressure.

“For Waid, a good away win and five points for the league.”

Waid are away again on Saturday when they travel to Montrose.

Kick off is 3pm.