Waid FP 31-40 Madras Rugby

Waid FP...............................31

Madras Rugby....................40

Madras won back the David Joy vase from Waid in a thrilling end-to-end encounter at Waid Park on Saturday.

Madras, currently playing one division above Waid, came into the annual challenge game as favourites.

The visitors were able to withstand early pressure and scored a converted try which was cancelled out by Nairn Spence’s effort, converted by Muir.

Madras’s regained the lead with another converted try.

Waid’s forwards continued to cause problems for Madras and they were soon back in striking distance.

A clever switch of play saw Dylan Muir run in for a try in the corner.

He failed with the conversion. From the re-start, the home forwards made good ground, punching through the defence to get close to the line once more.

Some great rucking set Calum Johnstone up for a typical bulldozing drive over giving Waid a 17-14 lead at half-time.

They extended the lead to ten points early in the second half when Robbie Allen scored near the posts with Muir adding the extras.

Two quick penalties saw Madras break clear again for another score between the posts to bring the score back to 24-21.

In their effort to snuff out an attack from another ruck, Waid’s defensive line were drawn out of position.

Madras spotted this and capitalised quickly, shipping the ball wide to the outside centre who had a clear run-in.

Madras once more took advantage of Waid’s lack of cover out wide and were in for another try to take the score to 35-24. Waid were desperate for another score but left themselves exposed for a counter attack and that’s what happened. Another easy run in and it was more or less game over at 24-40. Waid were determined to have the last word and Niall Hutchison scored the final converted try. Waid stalwart Eric Anderson presented the David Joy Vase to the winning team.