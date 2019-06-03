Waid FP look back on a season of improvement

After a fragmented close to season season 2017/18 when the survival of the club was under threat, Waid FP Rugby Club enjoyed a revival this past season.

Under the on-field leadership of captain Fergus Middleton, Waid finished a creditable fourth in Midlands Dvision 3.

Thanks were expressed to Gus at the club’s AGM and members were pleased when he accepted the nomination for captaincy for another season. He will be supported again by Dewar Spence as team coach.

Off the field, the running of the club depends heavily on income from the bar and membership fees and the members showed their appreciation for the work done by Kato Berg-Blockley, bar convener and membership secretary, for a welcome increase in takings by awarding him the honour of club person of the year.

Mark Paton takes over from the retiring Craig Stevenson as club president.

Thanks were expressed to Craig not just for the past season as president but for the work he has done for The Waid over many seasons.

Appreciation was also expressed to treasurer Chris Sneddon and secretary Eric Anderson for their selfless dedication to their respective posts.

Stepping down from the committee after 30 years of service, Brian Adamson also deserved the appreciation voiced for his lengthy contribution especially to the mini-rugby section, which he ran this season mostly single-handedly.

The player of the year is decided by accumulated performance points over the season and the award this year went to Adam Shaw.

The award for players’ player of the year goes for the second year in succession to Mark Guthrie. One of the most encouraging aspects of the past season was the emerging talents coming through from school rugby and the Morrison Trophy for young player of the year will be shared by Andrew Allen and Irvine Laing.

The SRU have published the fixture list for season 2019/20 and Waid kick off the league campaign with a home game against Strathmore Griffins on August 31.

The full line-up of clubs in Midlands Division 3 is: Waid, Strathmore, Dunfermline 2s, Dundee Morgan, Arbroath, Bannockburn, Crieff, Grangemouth 2s, Glenrothes 2s and Montrose.