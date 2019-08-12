Waid FPs show Howe it’s done to lift festival title

Waid FP got the season off to an early but successful start when they earned themselves some silverware at the inaugural Fife Senior Rugby Festival.

The brainchild of Mark Dobson, SRU Development Officer for the Fife area, this event, staged at Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park, brought together all the senior clubs in Fife to take part in two fifteen-a-side competitions.

One was a round-robin contest for the four teams from the National League and Caledonian Regional 1 - Kirkcaldy, Howe of Fife, Glenrothes and Dunfermline, the other for the teams in Midlands Divisions 2, 3 and 4, split into two pools. Kirkcaldy 2s, Rosyth and Howe Crusaders played off in Pool A while in Pool B Waid faced Dunfermline seconds and Madras.

Waid lost 26-7 in their opening tie against Madras who also defeated Dunfermline by 21-14.

Waid then overcame Dunfermline in the final pool game by 26 points to 19 to earn a place in the bowl final against Howe Crusaders.

Although outnumbered by the Cupar side, they put in a great team effort to win 15-10.

In the shield final Madras lost to Kirkcaldy while the plate for the third place play-off was won by Rosyth.

As expected, Kirkcaldy from National Division 2 took first place in the tier one competition.

Top player for Waid was Adam Shaw who was included at number 8 in the tier two merit team.

This weekend Waid play host to old friends Hyndland RFC from Glasgow in a pre-season friendly that kicks off at 2pm at Waid Park.

Training continues on Tuesdays and Thursday from 7 pm at Bankie Park.

The club would welcome anyone in the East Neuk or Levenmouth who is not yet a member but would like to take up the game or perhaps re-kindle an interest.