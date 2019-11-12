Waid on easy street against depleted Fife rivals

It was Glenrothes in the cold and rain against a team who deserve much more credit than the score line suggests.

They had only 14 players turning up from the 18 on their team sheet, due to non-attendance and 1st XV promotions and then lost players as the match progressed, so full respect to them for playing under such conditions.

The first try to came to Waid after about 8 minutes through Irvine Laing breaking the defence but it was wide out and there was no conversion.

From a scrum on the Glenrothes 22m line, there was no cover on the short side and Waid No 8 Adam Shaw picked up and made his way over the try line to score. This time, the conversion Dylan Muir was over.

Muir then scored the third try after a scrappy lineout was well recovery and with the ball spun out the backs Dylan was there in support to score, but not to convert.

From a scrum, the ball went from one side to the other with the backs and Robbie Allen scored with Muir adding the conversion.

Irvine Laing added another try after breaking the Glenrothes tackles, converted by Dylan Muir and then Muir scored another try with a great line break and the conversion to extend the lead.

Callum Dunn added to the score when Adam Shaw took a quick penalty resulting from Glenrothes frustration, but he passed to Dunn to do the running to the try line and it was Dunn who also got the conversion.

Waid continued their scoring, first with Mark Guthrie being the first and final carrier with some nice passing between Muir and Jamie McCallum in between – Muir’s conversion just going over – and then Callum Dunn scored a very similar try to that.

Laing added another try to his tally, converted by Dunn, and then Jamie McCallum was rewarded for his earlier efforts with a try of his own, then a conversion from 5m line by man of the match, Callum Dunn.

Dunn then scored a further try after a break from Waid’s own 22 then Peter Smillie scored, this time the conversion by Laing.

The final score and just reward for their effort throughout went to Glenrothes. Leaving it to their forwards to drive, they took full advantage of a daft bit of interference with a kick ahead and touched down and converted.

FT - Glenrothes 7 Waid Academy FP 75