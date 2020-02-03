Waid pay tribute to club stalwart in the best way

Waid Academy FP RFC...24

Montrose and District.....5

From the kick off, Waid showed that the cancellation of the last three matches had them keen for competition.

It wasn’t too long before Waid got their first try of the day when a clearance kick from Dylan Muir was poorly defended and the chasing Callum Dunn reached the bouncing ball first to scoop it up and beat the defence to score.

The conversion was added by Muir.

Muir then took it all on himself to scythe through the defence and score an excellent solo try.

Niall Hutchison’s determination brought about Waid’s third try – when somehow the smallest man on the pitch charged down a Montrose clearance near their own line and got to the ball quicker than the defence to touch down and provide a simple conversion in front of the posts for man of the match, Muir.

Montrose got an unconverted try at the start of the second half.

It was Waid who finished the stronger and the bonus point try came from Jack Hughes, back with the team after a four year absence.

Strong driving from the Waid players got them up to the Montrose line, but it was sheer determination that got Jack over the line to score and his face showed just how much he clearly enjoyed that scoring feeling.

Muir’s conversion slid to the side of the posts, but that was enough for the team to take a bonus point win.

The final score favoured Waid but Montrose were never that far.

Waid have thanked shirt sponsor Kirby Pro-seal and to all the supporters who braved some shocking weather to keep the team going.

Thanks also go the second sponsor Kevin Anderson.

Before kick off, players from each team and a large support paid farewell to Waid Club stalwart, Alan Gordon, with a minute’s silence. Alan had a long involvement with the club as a player, a supporter and a committee member and his loss was respected by all.

No match next weekend, but the week after the team travel to Bannockburn.