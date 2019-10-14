Waid struggle to break down Bannockburn

Waid Academy FP RFC........14

Bannockburn.....................29

Waid came up against a very well drilled Bannockburn squad, much different from previous encounters.

Bannockburn were the first to score when Waid were penalised for holding on in a ruck and a lack of competition at the following ruck allowed them recycle the ball quickly to score.

They then followed that up when Waid were drawn in too close and they used the width of the pitch to score.

Waid tried to recover the lost ground but it was Bannockburn who scored the next try when the Waid ball carrier lost possession in the visitors’ 22 and then they kick the ball away from their lines, the Waid response was not met with enough defence and they scored.

Waid got on the scoreboard when Callum Dunn ran half the length of the field to score.

Muir converted.

Robbie Allen was the beneficiary of lots of pressure from the Waid forwards and Bannockburn were repeatedly penalised for infringements and Robbie went over to score, again converted by Muir.

Encouraged throughout by Kato Berg-Blockley, the Waid forwards sought to wear down the visiting team but were met throughout by tackling and defence to match. Sadly, from here, life got tougher for Waid. Some odd decisions costing them dearly.

First a touch down over their own line became a scrum 5 instead of a drop out 22, and then Bannockburn were awarded a try following that which was not over the line.

Then Waid were not awarded a try that was clearly grounded over the line and to cap it all, Bannockburn managed to block a Waid clearance kick and get over the line to score.

Waid: Fraser, Anderson, Johnstone, Barrass, Berg-Blockley, Dickson, Middleton, Shaw, Hodge, Muir, McCallum, Laing, Dunn, Struthers, Allen, Herd, Barnett, Johnstone, Thomson, Stevenson, Leybourne, Brown.