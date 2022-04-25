Wait goes on for unlimited banger win

Fife driver Lee Clark's limo

Sadly, following the popular meeting over the weekend, that wait will continue for at least another 12 months.

Amongst a field were some of the top names in the sport.

Cowdenbeath’s Lee Clark brought out a 27 foot long Lincoln limo but, right at the start to the race, suffered an electrical fault and was quickly sidelined.

Windygates racer Gordon Moodie

The four time world cup winner, Jack Overy, was another early casualty as was Sid Madgwick.

Past winner Jason Jackson was sent bouncing off the wall by Stevo McGrath on his way to taking the title across the water, after only taking the lead during the latter half of the race.

In the saloons, the Fife drivers were playing catch up, although, in the final Glenrothes’s Kyle Irvine was reeling in the winner Barry Russell and was under a car length’s adrift at the chequered flag.

It turned out to be another almost in the allcomers race where Kennoway’s Ross Watters was closing quickly on the leader and was not that far adrift when the race finished, although he had Irvine in close order.

In the junior bangers the Moore boys, Lee, Norman, Regan and Luke were making their debuts.

Norman and Luke managed to get places but Regan and Lee weren’t as lucky with the latter twice cashing out.

At Crimond on Sunday afternoon, Gordon Moodie from Windygates, went through to win the formula II final.