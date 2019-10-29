Watch: Minute’s applause in memory of a young Fife Flyers fan

A minute’s applause was held to honour a young Fife Flyers fan who passed last week.

Rebekah Rae, from Kirkcaldy, was just 20 years old.

Rebekah Rae

She was first diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma when she was just 12 years old.

Her younger sister Megan, then 10, also developed a life-threatening tumour.

The siblings endured months of chemotherapy together, and were given the all clear seven years ago.

However, the family were dealt a blow when, early last year, they learned Rebekah’s cancer had returned.

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy failed and Rebekah travelled to Manchester last week for a clinical trial, but she was too ill to take part.

On her return home she was taken to the Victoria Hospital, where she passed away days later with her family around her.

Flyers’ fans took to social media to highlight the round of applause in the 20th minute of Flyers’ game against Sheffield Steelers at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday.

Her aunt, Tracey Hook said the former St Andrews RC High pupil was “full of life and a really strong person”.

She said: “She just loved being with her family, they are a very close family.

“And she loved going to the ice hockey.

“Rebekah was always lots of fun and always laughing.

“You would never mess with her though – she tried to live life to the full. We are all completely heartbroken.