Watt’s the story for Kingdom Boxing Club as teenager wins at Caledonia Boxcup

Champion Kane Watts (right) with final opponent Alexander Govecki

Kirkcaldy’s Kingdom Boxing Club is celebrating another top title win for teenage member Kane Watts, the current Scottish Golden Gloves Open Championships junior champion.

For the young Fife star – who landed that Golden Gloves accolade in Motherwell in March – added another crown to his already impressive fighting CV by winning his weight and age category at the inaugural Caledonia Boxcup, a competition which was held at Grangemouth Sports Complex over the Easter Weekend from April 18 to 20.

In a culmination of three days of exciting action at an event in which all gloves and headguards were supplied by Boxing Scotland, Watts ended up boxing Alexander Govecki from Glasgow’s Bluevale Community Club in Sunday’s eagerly awaited final.

It was a well matched contest between two very experienced 15-year-old athletes, with the Kingdom boxer winning on all five judges’ scorecards to become the first ever Caledonia Boxcup 60kg junior champion.

Scotland’s newest Box Cup was jointly hosted by Boxing Scotland Eastern District club’s Doghouse Boxing Club and Sparta Boxing Academy, with the National Governing Body supporting the event in terms of organisation and administration.

The open class competition has proven to be very popular, with approximately 250 entries from more than 70 different clubs in Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland.

Around 150 contests were held across the three days at Grangemouth Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, Kingdom Boxing Club also had representatives who were competing on Saturday night at Gears Boxing Academy’s Home Show at the Dyce Hotel in Aberdeen.

Light heavyweight fighter James Fish from the Fife club – who took the fight at only five days’ notice to help Gears out after Carroll’s original opponent had pulled out – was boxing against home favourite Daniel Carroll in the top of the bill bout.

After three very close rounds it was the home boxer who had his hand raised as winner by a split decision.

But Fish will soon get the chance to avenge this defeat as a rematch has already been agreed between the two clubs for him to fight Carroll again during on Kingdom’s home show at Pettycur in three weeks’ time.