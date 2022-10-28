'We made errors and they punished us' - Kirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft assesses defeat at Berwick

Kirkcaldy (in blue) try and thwart a Berwick attack (Pic by Stuart Fenwick)

Newly promoted Berwick took an early lead when Rory Hindhaugh shrugged off two defenders to score their opener.

Captain Jack Webster kicked the first of five successful conversions on the day to put the hosts 7-0 up.

Although Kirkcaldy hit back with a Dayle Turner try converted by Finlay Smith, Berwick established a 14-7 half-time lead thanks to Ben Nicholson’s converted score.

Alex Brooks’ try brought the away team back to within two points but Ryan Wilson’s drive soon made it 21-12.

The bonus point for the home side was then earned by James Thompson’s breathtaking individual try.

After Timmy Kennedy scored for Kirkcaldy and Smith converted, Thompson added his second score late on to seal the victory.

Kirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft told Borders Rugby TV: "I think Berwick took their opportunities.

"They really created from their forwards, who carried well.

"They just capitalised on that and they played well.

"We made errors and had personnel changes but at the same time you have to give credit to Berwick for playing the way they played.

"They took it to us. Some big boys got them on the front foot.

"In this division if you have a pack that can get you ball - and they certainly have a pack that can - you will certainly do well.

"Our pack is probably one of the strengths we have but not today."

Kirkcaldy, seventh with 19 points from six games, continue their league campaign at home to third-placed Peebles this Friday night with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Sanft said: "It will be a tough task because they're riding high at the moment.

"So we need to regroup. It will be a good win if we can get a win against them.”

Kirkcaldy director of rugby development Grant Letham told the Fife Free Press: “Nothing shameful in the defeat but individual errors and the occasional rush of blood to the head cost us dear in the end.