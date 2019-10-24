We need Fife Flyers fans on our side – Carlo Finucci

Carlo Finucci has pleaded with Fife Flyers fans to stick behind the team after admitting the frustration in the stands can affect performances on the ice.

There was a discordant atmosphere in the rink on Saturday night as Guildford Flames took a two-goal lead, leading to loud booing at the end of the second period.

Flyers recovered the deficit in the third to claim a point in overtime, before winning the reverse fixture in Guildford the following night to complete a highly satisfactory three point weekend.

Fife head coach Todd Dutiaume addressed the booing in his Flyers TV post-match interview, describing it as ‘unfair’, and Finucci admitted it is affecting the players.

“Over the four years I’ve been here it’s been a seesaw battle to keep the fans on our side,” he said.

“I’ve always said and heard it from many people on opposing teams how difficult it is to play here when the fans are all over the other team.

“But sometimes, lately, it gets louder when we make mistakes rather than a good play, and something I’ve noticed being here four years is that it definitely doesn’t work in our favour.

“We know we make mistakes, and sometimes we make them more nights than others, but when you hear it even louder from the fans, it’s tough to play in and get yourself going.

“Sometimes you start to overthink things, grip the stick tighter and end up making even more mistakes, so we definitely need them on our side.

“Right now they aren’t, but hopefully we can build off last weekend and slowly get them back in our corner.”

Saturday’s disharmony was further evident in the conflicting views on the game with the dressing room feeling they played well, while most of the social media reaction was disagreement.

“We as a group, we know how we play,” Finucci explained.

“We have a game plan. It might not be the flashiest or, if the goals aren’t flying in the net it might not look like things are happening to plan, but we grinded away and got ourselves back in that game.

“We had plenty of chances in the first couple of periods, myself included, and if I score on my first shift when I hit the post, we’re up one nothing and the place is bouncing, it’s a different story.

“But we got ourselves back in the game, picked up a point, and had a couple of chances in overtime to get the extra. We didn’t get it but we played a good road game on Sunday.

“Sometimes it’s not flashy but all we care about in the dressing room is picking up points.

“If we can entertain, that’s a bonus, but picking up points is the main thing for us.”

Finucci has also experienced the positivity of the Fife support, having developed into a fan favourite after battling to win them over following the step up from Swindon Wildcats in 2016.

“I came in as an unknown from a lower league and I’ve definitely had to earn everything I’ve got to the point where I am now,” he said.

“I’ve got to a place in the line-up where I’m playing on special teams, playing tonnes of five on five and being counted on as one of the main guys.

“I’ve had to earn that, and I’ve had to earn the fans respect as well.

“My work ethic and being able to produce offensively has been something that’s been able to win them over and it’s great having that added push from the fans cheering you on.”