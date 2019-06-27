Welcome GT win for Jonny Adam after Le mans despair

Kirkcaldy racing driver Jonny Adam says a win at the weekend was a welcome boost after the disappointment of Le Mans.

The TF Sport race ace finished down the order at the world famous 24-hour marathon the previous weekend but roared back with a vengeance to take first place at the latest round of the British GT Championship at Donington Park.

He said: “As a team we’re disappointed to have two cars enter Le Mans and not finish the race, so I was feeling a bit low after that.

“This win was a real pick-me-up.”

This season, the 34-year-old and his partner Graham Davidson have been racing in a new car, the #47 Aston Martin, and Adam says to get their first win in it was important.

“It was the first win in this new car, a little reward for everyone on the team who has put in a lot of effort.”

The pair had qualified in pole position at Donington and a superb performance before handing over to Adam earned Davidson the Blancpain Driver of the Weekend Award.

“I think we’re now getting up to speed with the new car and we’re showing a lot of confidence driving wise, and that’s really coming into play,” Adam says.

“Graham got off to a cracking start but it was still close at the end. There was only a few seconds between me and Rob Bell in the McLaren at the finish line.”

The victory also gave Adam a record-equalling 15th GT win, an honour he shares with rival Phil Keen.

“I held the record for most wins on my own, then Phil had a few good first rounds this season and pulled ahead, so it was an added bonus to the weekend to get up to that 15 mark.

“I’ve had three or four weekends of racing and have been really unlucky. Things haven’t swung my way or the team’s way, so I was really delighted to get the win.

“It’s looking a bit more promising in the Championship now. We’re up to third and have a little bit of momentum. There are three rounds to go with a big points offering at each, so it’s all to play for at the moment.”

Adam now has a rare weekend off before another busy month in July.

“There’s the Spa 24 hour ace at the end of the month and before that, there’s the next round of the GT Championship, so there’s lots to look forward to.”