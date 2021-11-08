Wendy Chamberlain hails work of SDGC
The work of Scottish Disability Golf & Curling (SDGC) has been hailed by an area MP.
North East Fife MP, Wendy Chamberlain, praised the group for its efforts in making sport inclusive for those with disabilities.
Founder of the SDGC, Springfield’s Jim Gales, was recently featured on BBC Alba while playing at the disabled open on Harris.
Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “On the cross-party group for golf in parliament, we are looking at the increasing evidence that golf at all levels is good for wellbeing and overall health. The team at SDGC have also done a fantastic job encouraging the social aspects and the free lessons they offer benefits both new members and old.”