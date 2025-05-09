What a season of success for Balwearie High School netball girls

Balwearie High School seniors celebrate winning Scottish Schools Plate (Pic Netball Scotland)

What an incredible season it has been for the Balwearie High School S1, S2, S3 and seniors netball teams who have flourished at various competitions under the fantastic guidance and considerable support from their teacher, Gina Wilson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a hugely successful campaign for the Kirkcaldy-based school’s seniors team, the highlight of their season was becoming the Scottish Schools Plate champions against Williamwood High School, with Balwearie High winning 51-35 at the Emirates Arena final in Glasgow in March.

The Balwearie High senior girls were backed by a marvellous travelling support for the showpiece tussle in Scotland’s biggest city, having previously held bake sales to raise funds for a bus to take themselves and supporters to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seniors were also crowned Fife Schools League champions in addition to winning the Fife Schools Tournament, with both senior teams securing spots in the cup play-offs at this event.

Victorious Balwearie High seniors with teacher Gina Wilson (Pic Netball Scotland)

And it wasn’t just Balwearie High’s senior players who have been celebrating during what has been a terrific 2025 campaign so far.

For the S1s were crowned Fife School Tournament champions this year, with both S1 teams also advancing to the cup play-offs in this tournament.

Although Balwearie High S2 teams were defeated in the semi-finals of the Fife School League, they still have the Fife Schools tournament to play later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Kirkcaldy school’s S3s are now ranked among the top four teams in their age group in Scotland after narrowly missing out on a place in the final of the Scottish Schools Cup in March.

The S1 girls crowned Fife School Tournament champions

The S3s were also runners-up in both the Fife League and Fife Schools Tournament, with both S3 teams making it to the cup

play-offs that day.

In the wake of all these fabulous achievements, a delighted and proud teacher Gina Wilson commented to the Fife Free Press: “The team spirit, dedication and determination on display from the Balwearie High School girls has been remarkable.

"And all of their achievements are a direct result of their hard work and perseverance.

"They have been a credit to the school.”