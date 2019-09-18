Who should start for Scotland in Rugby World Cup 2019 opener against Ireland?
Scotland kick off their 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign on Sunday when they face Ireland in Group A of the historic competition.
Who should line up in the Starting XV for the dark blues in Yokohama though? Here are our thoughts.
1. Allan Dell
The London Irish prop is a safe pair of hands to kick off the campaign in the number 1 jersey
AFP
2. Stuart McInally
McInally will captain Scotland throughout the competition and is a nailed on starter with Fraser Brown an able deputy
AFP
3. WP Nel
The South-African born tight head has struggled with injuries in recent years but is the obvious choice at 3 when fit
AFP
4. Ben Toolis
The second row could be the most hotly contested area of the pitch with the Edinburgh lock having done enough recently to have earned a starting berth
AFP
