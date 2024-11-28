Will dedicated Kirkcaldy Curling School stalwarts get your votes for sports awards?

Bill Creevy (2nd left) with Liam Duncan of Scottish Curling; Aly Ewing and Jim Brydie

With a dedicated team of 12 coaches offering excellent sporting opportunities to children and adults alike, Kirkcaldy Curling School’s group of stalwarts would seem richly deserving of being nominated for a prize at next spring’s Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards.

With organisers of the event – at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy on March 13, 2025 – keen to promote sports which have been under-represented in recent years – the top Kirkcaldy Curling School team of advisers, including long serving secretary Bill Creevy, have excellent credentials.

“Our coaches are all very knowledgable and fully trained,” Creevy said. “They have all curled for years, they’re so enthusiastic and they want to put something back into the sport and try and encourage new people in.

"The good thing is that they remember what it was like when they started.

Kirkcaldy Junior Curling Club players

"So they know that if somebody is not picking it up right away that, with a bit of patience, they’ll get them curling.

"The great thing that I find is you can get somebody that’s never been on the ice before and within 10 minutes you can have them sliding up the ice with a curling stone.

"It’s a great sense of achievement for us and for them.”

The full list of Kirkcaldy Curling School coaches includes: Jim Brydie - chairman/coach; Bill Creevy - secretary/coach; Harry Mitchell - inclusive coach; Eddie Morrison - inclusive coach; Ian Sankey - junior coach; Aly Ewing - junior coach; Pam Mackay - coach; Peter Malcolm - coach; Michael Baxendine – coach; Gordon Thomson - coach; Marianne Sankey - coach and Ross Docherty - coach.

Bill Creevy (1st left) at Christmas Curling’s Cool Festival with Mike Baxendine, Harry Mitchell, Peter Malcolm, Jim Brydie and Ian Sankey

The club aims to develop curling within primary and secondary schools all over Fife, increase participation numbers, create a clear and defined ‘Player Pathway’, raise the sport’s profile, increase membership benefits and volunteering opportunities, all in a fun and safe environment at Kirkcaldy’s Fife Ice Arena.

Creevy, 72, a former Province competition winner who has coached for 35 years and is a current Largo Curling Club member, said: “We’ve got various things going on at the club. We have the Gateway Curling Club which is primarily on a Monday night. That is like a stepping stone from the Try Curling sessions which we run twice a year.

"The Gateway Club is like it says on the tin – a gateway between the Try Curling and joining a mainstream curling club.

"We also have a junior club which runs on a Tuesday night. The primary schools are coached on a Thursday morning and the inclusive curling coaching is every second Thursday.

Kirkcaldy Curling School junior coaches Ian Sankey and Aly Ewing

The next KCFSC awards will include categories for juniors, youths and seniors - teams and individuals - as well as sections for disabled sport and coaches, plus an unsung hero award to recognise the time, commitment and knowledge so many individuals put in to giving so many a chance to pursue their sporting dreams. Nominations can be made at www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/annual-awards/ - the closing date is January 12.

Meanwhile, in a modern world which frequently has people spending long hours on mobile phones, computers, iPads and tablets, Creevy explained the considerable challenge of getting youngsters on the ice to play.

“I would say it is now harder than ever to get young people interested in curling,” Creevy said. “What we tend to find is that we get lots of interest from the primary schools sessions that we run for kids in primary six and seven on Thursday mornings.

"But at that stage they’re getting brought along by the school in a bus.

"But when they go onto secondary schools they don’t have that luxury of coming as a class because there are so many different sports that they’ve got a choice of.

"My concern is that PE is now not a subject that is mandatory in school. Some of the kids that now come from primary schools are very unfit.

"Curling has physical benefits and there are also the mental benefits and the fact that you’re mixing with other people and learning a new skill.

"There are a lot of kids there that are not very good at certain things but they tend to excel at curling. To be good at curling you need to be reasonably fit, enthusiastic and methodical with good hand/eye co-ordination.”

All that is required for the club’s curling participants are warm layers of loose clothing and clean rubber soled trainers or tennis shoes, with all other equipment supplied by the ice rink.

To help with coaching sessions at Fife Ice Arena, call Creevy on 07740374458 or email [email protected]