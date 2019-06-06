Willie Campbell aims to continue good work at Tayport

New Tayport manager Willie Campbell says he’ll continue the good work done by predecessor Stevie Kay at the Canniepairt.

Kay stepped down from his role this week due to work commitments, with Campbell, his assistant, moving up.

Tayport finished fifth in last season’s Super League and ended the season particularly well.

New gaffer Campbell is aiming to keep that momentum going when the new campaign begins, but added there is still plenty of room for improvement.

He said: “When Stevie, myself and Ryan (Blackadder, coach) came in, results got better but it still wasn’t great.

“But we feel we improved the squad and there’s massive potential.

“We have a young squad, we could probably be playing under 20s, but these boys are already playing Super League.

“If they can continue to develop, they can progress even further.”

Previous manager Kay was also proud of the young age of his Tayport squad, but recognised the need to add a few senior players to the mix.

That’s something Campbell echoes, and he’s working hard during the close season to bring in extra recruits to the Canniepairt.

“We want to bring in a few older heads to give us that bit of leadership on the park,” said Campbell.

“Ideally I’d like three or four who know how to manage a game and we have guys out scouting around for us.

“We’re keeping all avenues open.”

With the club on its pre-season break, Campbell is far from inactive and it working hard to bring in the players he wants.

“I know the Fife market really well but want to break into Dundee a bit more,” he said.

“A lot of the players up there know those clubs better than Tayport so it’s up to me to speak to them and sell the club.

“We’re getting things right on and off the park so hopefully I can do that.”