Winning the Dunhill pushed Lucas Bjerregaard to the next level

Reigning Dunhill champ Lucas Bjerregaard is aiming to make his a double and repeat a win which carved one of the biggest weeks of his career.

The Dane will arrive in Scotland over the next few days along with a world class field for the European Tour event which tees off on Thursday.

But with stars from the world of entertainment also in town for the pro-am, the buzz has already teed off.

Bjerregaard won last year’s event by just one shot from Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.

“Winning the Alfred Dunhill last year was really big; it’s one of the biggest weeks I’ve had in my career,” he said.

“I had a lot of close calls leading up to it and was playing well.

“But winning got me close to the top 15 in the world which has given me the opportunity to play at Augusta and a lot of the big events.”

The Dunhill has become one of the most lucrative events on the European Tour and attracts the world’s best.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Tony Finau and Alex Noren are just some of the star names lined-up.

Entry across the three courses, St Andrews Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie is free for the first three days before the final day at the Old Course.