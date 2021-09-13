Wins on the football and cricket fields for Logan Briggs

The youngster was part of the Falkland Cricket Club side who confirmed their place back in the Eastern Premiership after winning a closely fought play-off for the Eastern Premier League title against Gala at Freuchie.

Briggs, who also plays for football for East Fife FC’s under-20s, was the third highest wicket taker in the league with 24 wickets as Falkland secured the title.

In all competitions he took 27 wickets for the club.

Logan Briggs

As well as competing for his club at a domestic level, Briggs is also part of the Scotland set-up at under-17 level.