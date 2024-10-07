Winter heaviest cod league set for November return
There are five legs with two before Christmas and three after with the opening session on Saturday, November 16 with fishing from 16.00 to 21.00.
The next leg is on Saturday, December 14 with fishing from 16.00 to 21.00 and the third on Saturday, January 11. The final two matches are on Saturday, January 18 and Saturday, February 8.
Details of the final three legs have to be confirmed but the venue is from Carnoustie to Ferryden and entry is £10. Prizes for first, second and third.
Elsewhere, only two anglers went to scales after the fifth leg of the St Serfs Sea Angling Club’s league fished at Carnoustie in what looked like a decent, slightly-coloured sea with a brisk south-east wind.
C Hay won with 2lb 9oz, which was also the heaviest fish, and second was George Harris, the club secretary, with 1lb 7oz.
Harris leads the league with 96 points with K Crombie second on 74, G McKay third with 69 and I Crombie and F McFarlane fourth equal on 48 points.
The sixth leg is on October 27 and that doubles as the start of the winter league and fishing is on the Fife Coast with registration at Anstruther Harbour between 1pm and 1.15pmwith fishing from 2pm to 7pm.
Remember, the Iain Reid Memorial Match is at Kirkcaldy and Leven on November 9 and 10.
