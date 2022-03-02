Working together to make golf more inclusive

Zane Scotland has become a diversity ambassador for The R&A. Pic by R&A

Scotland was appointed this week by the St Andrews-based governing body as a diversity ambassador to support the development of initiatives that will encourage more people from ethnically diverse communities into golf.

Within his role he’ll be guided by research to help understand the barriers that exist for ethnically diverse communities and break these down to make the sport more welcoming and appealing.

He will also play an important role in engaging with golf societies including British Black Golfers and the Muslim Golf Association to foster relationships and generate involvement in future activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his new role, Scotland said: “I have said before that golf needs more diversity and challenged those running the game to step up and address the imbalance.

"I’m really encouraged to see The R&A taking the initiative and making positive steps forward in this area.

“I see our partnership as another means to build on the good work already being done by the likes of the Golf Foundation and within golf societies to open up the sport.

"I know that there is still a long way to go but I firmly believe that golf stands to benefit greatly if we can change perceptions and show that it is a fun and welcoming activity for everyone.”

His work has already started and a five-part video series for YouTube has been created to highlight the positive benefits of golf as a sport for everyone.

Phil Anderton, chief Development officer at The R&A, said: “Zane’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable in informing education for the industry and developing initiatives that proactively position the sport as inclusive for everyone who wants to play it, not only on the course but also the many other alternative forms of golf off the course that are crucial to attracting new participants from all backgrounds.”