Working with so much talent has been an honour, says DSF president Richard Brickley OBE

Richard Brickley is a name synonymous with disability sport in Fife having dedicated a lifetime to helping it develop.

As president of Disability Sport Fife, Mr Brickley, from Cupar, who has been given an OBE for services to disability sport in the Queen’s birthday honours, has been crucial to the growth of sport across the Kingdom, and helped countless disabled athletes gain access to facilities and coaching.

But despite the continued plaudits and praise for his efforts, he says it has been an “privilege” to give his time to the Kingdom’s athletes, and that he shares his most recent honour, Mr Brickley was previously given an MBE, with those he works closely with.

He said: “I am overwhelmed with the award and of course indebted to those who have taken the time and trouble to nominate me.

“I have been privileged to work in disability sport with great athletes locally, nationally and internationally for over 40 years and I owe them so much for all that have done to support me throughout my career.

“Fellow volunteers in Disability Sport Fife and Scottish Disability Sport have been exceptional allies.”

As well as supporting athletes in Fife, Mr Brickley has played a prominent role at a world level, being involved with the Paralympic Games and international paralympic sport over three decades.

He added: “I am indebted to my wife and family for supporting me throughout.

“DSF is particularly proud of the 25 paralympians we have supported since the association was formed in 1977.

“Derek Rae is our key role model athlete of the present but in past years we have celebrated the skills and abilities of great Paralympians like Paul Noble MBE, Caroline Baird MBE and Colin Keay. It has been a privilege to play a small part in their sporting journey. This OBE is as much a recognition of these great individuals as it is a tribute to my voluntary and professional work with DSF, SDS and others.