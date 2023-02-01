Matches will be taped for their annual “W3L Remedy” Premium Live Event on their streaming service www.W3LBoxOffice.com.

W3L’s popular YouTube series Wrestling Showdown which can be viewed every week at W3LNetwork.com is a great way of getting a taste for W3L action before attending the live event!

A spokesman said: “We are starting the year off with a bang as popular Pakistani star Saqib Ali battles Edinburgh’s “Original” Craig Stephens in a Ladder Match for the W3L Wrestling Showdown Championship.

Stephens versus Ali

“Local favourite and reigning W3L Champion Taylor Bryden, who is billed as one of the best Scottish wrestlers of the past decade will also defend his W3L Championship in a triple threat match against Canada’s Tim Strange and ‘Wrestling’s most handsome man’ Hugo Harris.”The big time championship matches continue as W3L Women’s Champion Emily Hayden will also defend her championship in a falls count anywhere grudge match against the fearsome Brodie Adler.The flurry of international talent continues as Italian star Nico Narciso will be in action, Leo King returns from America and Tom Fulton will be here from Romania.

The event will take place at Buckhaven Community Centre on Friday, February 24. Doors Open at 6.15pm with the first match set to take to the ring at 6.45pm.

Tickets are available: Ringside Front Row £16, General Admission £14, Concession £12, Family of Four £46 - Available from: www.W3Lwrestling.com.

The World Wide Wrestling League is a touring group that presents American Style Wrestling events across the UK. It hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling from the UK and abroad including former WWE stars and top names from TV / major streaming platforms including the WWE Network.

Claire Fernie, the organisations tour manager commented: “For 20 years W3L has been presenting live wrestling across the UK and the promotion started all those years ago right here in Fife.

"So many wrestling fans have seen stars wrestle for us before seeing them advance to appear on TV for huge American companies like WWE.

"We’ve had many names from WWE, Impact Wrestling and AEW wrestle for us over the years. Fife has also seen our production values that we bring to the events simply get bigger and better.