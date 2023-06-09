Kez Evans of Iron Girders Gym wins his fight against Fife’s Jason Reed

Inch, 34, a wrestler for 17 years who has performed all over the world including

three stints for the WWE, said: “I’ve wrestled BT Gunn on a number of occasions so we know each other and our move sets very well.

"It was a real hard hitting contest.

Gunn launches an aerial attack on Inch

"He kind of pushed me to the limit and everything that I had for him he had an answer for. But I just managed to get a little bit ahead of him, it only takes three seconds to win a professional wrestling match as they say.

"I won it with a da bomb move. It’s a variation of a move by the wrestler Big Van Vader, who used to do a second rope splash.

"So it was a big second rope splash from me, I’m 19 stones and a bit of gravity helped me as well when I put him away.

"I was literally exhausted after the bout. My son (10-year-old Jacob) is always at the shows so he’s always excited and wants to have a full blown conversation with me about what he would have done in the ring.

Andrew Inch (left) squares up to BT Gunn before their heavyweight contest (Pics by David Wilson)

"I said: ‘I know pal but I was kind of working on my feet out there’.

"I train every day. If I’m not in the gym I’m at the training school with the other students so we are conditioned to what we need to do.

"Getting a 19th defence was great and it’s all about just defending the title as many times as I can and seeing if I can make myself a little bit of history while doing it.”

Inch v Gunn was the finale on the evening of Thursday, June 1 and a packed crowd of 200 people at Leven’s Truth nightclub loved seeing Inch deliver the crucial victory and earn Fife team glory.

Inch holds down Gunn to successfully defend his UEWA heavyweight crown

"The atmosphere was unbelievable,” Inch said. “That’s the fourth or fifth show we’ve run at Leven and it’s just amazing.

"The crowd really really understand the characters and the personalities and it seems that everyone really enjoys it. It was the loudest they’ve ever been.