Fife Pro Wrestling Asylum members will appear at two shows next midweek

On Wednesday, May 31, a Student Showcase from 5 to 8pm will see wrestlers – trained by FPWA junior assistant coach Johnny Lions - aged 6+ perform rolls, holds and defence for friends and family, with the adult participants taking part in full wrestling in the ring on an evening featuring four bouts including singles and tag team matches.

Then, on Thursday, June 1, a live professional wrestling family friendly show – featuring a fully licensed bar and hot and cold food – will see FPWA aces square off against opponents from Glasgow’s Iron Girders Gym from 6 to 9pm. After the students have fought it out, FPWA head coach and co-owner Andrew Inch will take on Iron Girders counterpart BT Gunn, with Inch defending the UEWA heavyweight title he has held for over 1400 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inch, 34, a wrestler for 17 years who has performed all over the world including three stints for the WWE, said: “This will be my 19th title defence and I expect to win again. I want to get to at least 20 before I can relax and let somebody else have it.

Andrew Inch, whose fight name is Andy Roberts will launch a 19th title defence next midweek

"I’m really excited about both our events being staged at Truth. It’s such a pleasure for me at this point of my career to see students doing stuff in the ring and thinking: ‘I showed them that’. It’s a nice feeling.

"And it’s great performing in front of my friends and family – including my partner Hannah Alexander (FPWA co-owner and business manager) and our kids Jacob, 10 – who will be performing at the first show – and one-year-old Rory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established at Eastfield Industrial Estate just four months before coronavirus hit, the training school was the only one for professional wrestling in the UK which then continued coaching through the Covid era, via Zoom.

The wrestling webinars saw youngsters and adults given drills to do at home to stay active, with tuition given by stars including WWE’s Doudrop ahead of question and answer sessions preparing students for theory work.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased at http://tinyurl.com/FPWAxGirders

FPWA is also looking for new recruits to join its classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Mondays, adult beginners meet from 7 to 9.30pm, with advanced adults meeting from 7 to 9.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.