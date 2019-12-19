Wrestling legend set for Fife showdown

The World Wide Wrestling League is set to return to Fife again this festive season for an afternoon of American-style wrestling action.

Matches will be taped for W3L’s popular YouTube series, Wrestling Showdown, which can be viewed every week at W3LNetwork.com

The event, at Pettycur Bay on Sunday, December 29, features ex-World Of Sport star and wrestling Legend Blondie Barratt – whom older fans may recall as the tag team partner of Kendo Nagasaki.

Barratt will be joined by some of the biggest names on W3L’s touring roster including reigning W3L heavyweight champion Mike Musso, who will defend the championship.

A spokesman for W3L said the promotion continues to go from strength to strength.

He said: “We currently have a big focus on our locally based Action Academy training program and, to complement this, earlier in the year we debuted the W3L BreakOut Championship.

“The inaugural champion Leo King has recently relinquished the championship to enable him to take advantage of training opportunities with WWE-linked promotions in the USA.

“Welsh-born Roderick Jones will aim to follow in King’s steps as he has advanced to the finals of a tournament that will culminate at our Pettycur event to crown a new champion.”

Doors open at 2.30pm with the first match set to take to the ring at 3pm.

Tickets are currently on sale from www.W3LWrestling.com and the Rothes Halls Box Office priced: ringside front row £15.50, general admission £13.50, concession £11.50, family of four £44.

If you have ever wondered if you have what it takes to step into the ring, or have a child that loves wrestling, W3L will be offering free taster sessions for ticket holders ahead of the event. Adult and junior groups will be kept separate while W3L is fully insured and trainers are disclosure checked. Both these sessions will cover basics to give an idea of what to expect if you wished to join regular classes in Kirkcaldy.

E-mail admin@W3Lwrestling.com for details.