Wrestling showcase sure to entertain

The FPWA is looking forward to promoting its first ever show

The event is the first to be promoted by the FPWA Wrestling School which is based in the town.

FPWA was created in 2019 by Andrew Inch, better known by his own ring name, Andy Wild.

Wild has competed for the business’s leading promotions, including WWE and ICW, and says it’s exciting to be promoting an event of his own which will give his students their chance to shine.

All the info you need ahead of the big afternoon's wrestling

"This is our first step into the world of promoting,” he said.

"We're looking to give our students the opportunity to work against some of the best wrestlers in the world.

"We have the likes of BT Gunn and Jason Reed taking part in this show, both of whom can be seen regularly on the WWE Network for ICW.

"Not only are we showcasing our adult wrestlers, but we will also be giving a taste of our wee wrestler and juniors programme via a performance from students as young as six.

"This is an exciting moment for me as a coach because a lot of these students have come from having never set foot in a ring to being able to wrestle at a really good level thanks the training we provide at FPWA, and I'm excited to give them the chance to show what they can do to a paying crowd.”

The show takes place Saturday, July 23. Doors open at 2:30pm and the show starts at 3pm at Studio 8 in Glenrothes.

Tickets are available at www.tinyurl.com/FPWAtickets

Two match announcements have been made so far which can be seen at www.facebook.com/FPWAsylumTraining

FPWA is based in Woodside, Glenrothes.

It offers classes for all ages - wee wrestlers classes are for those aged 6-11 years, juniors classes are for young people aged 12-15 years and adults classes are for people aged over 16.