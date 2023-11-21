Wrestling fans in Fife have a Christmas cracker of a show to look forward to next month - one which showcases the best local talent from the Kingdom.

Glenrothes-based PWRE-Pro Wrestling is staging its first all-local bill at an event at Truth Nightclub in Leven on Thursday, December 7, and the show is heading towards a sell out.

The sport is enjoying a purple patch as interest grows again, and the show will feature a host of bouts including the first ever PWR Pro all female Fifeway featuring Ashley Vega, plus the former 'hardest man in Fife' Tommy Kartel will go head-to-head with his former henchman, the 6' 7" monster - Hunter Samson, in what’s billed as a 'Leven Street Fight.' That mix of sport and entertainment has seen tickets snapped up by local wrestling fans in the countdown to the big night - to the delight of the organisers. Full details are at https://www.facebook.com/pwrprowres

Methil-based Frank Gallo will compete for a recognised European heavyweight championship against Andy Roberts, one of the best wrestlers in the country and Europe.

Frank Gallo and Andy Roberts meet in the ring at Truth in Leven in December (Pic: Submitted)

He said: “We have been running shows for over a year. We started last September and they have been really well received. We wanted to present a different type of wrestling show than maybe people had been used to seeing. We went to Truth and it has worked very well. The shows have consistently sold out, and the nightclub setting gives them a different feel. Wrestling events tend to be held in community halls, so this is a bit different - it also gave us the size of venue we need.”

The pre-Christmas show will also be the first to showcase only local wrestlers.

“It is the first time we have been able to run this with people who train here. We have been building towards it for the last year or so,” said Frank. “We have a very good mix who train with us and have been shown the ropes by experienced wrestlers. We are particularly happy to have a full line up from our school taking to the ring.”The organisation operates out of Glenrothes, and offers group classes as well as one to one lessons to encourage new starters as well as people wanting to improve on their work in the ring, and wrestling’s popularity has brought more people to its doors.

“The support has been fantastic - the shows are really popular,” said Frank. “When WWE took off the entertainment values were incredible. We try to run a good mix. The shows are sport orientated but entertaining as well, and they are all family friendly - we always had that in mind from the start.”For Frank, it is also an opportunity to pursue a lifelong passion to be part of the sport.

Methil-based wrestler Frank Gallo (Pic: Submitted)

“When I learned Andy (Roberts) was starting up his school it was a no brainer - he is a highly decorated wrestler. The sport has taken him all over the world.