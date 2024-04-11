Hugo Haris goads Taylor Bryden into a championship match in Buckhaven after cutting his hair

The exciting day of action will feature an international line-up of stars as new UEWA European heavyweight champion, Poland’s Robert Star, takes on Progress Wrestling star, London’s Malik in what is sure to be an enthralling contest.

Fife wrestling fans can also look forward to seeing W3L world champion, the popular Taylor Bryden, who will undoubtedly be out for revenge after ‘Wrestling’s Most Handsome Man’ Hugo Haris cut the champion’s hair at a previous meeting to goad him into this eagerly awaited championship match in Buckhaven.

Also, it is expected that a long running rivalry will finally be settled as W3L favourite Mike Musso takes on Lou King Sharp in a contest that will see anyone who interferes in the match being terminated from the W3L roster.

Malik is a hugely popular figure with wrestling fans

Many more top stars will be competing at Buckhaven Community Centre, including Canada’s Tim Strange and Newcastle’s Lou Nixon, with the added bonus of a Wrestling Showdown Championship match between friends and tag partners Krieger and TJ Rage.

It will be a case of all this plus much, much more as the W3L stars return to Buckhaven.

Doors will open at 6.15pm for an exciting event entitled ‘W3L The Buckhaven Brawl’, with the first bell being sounded at 6.45pm.Ticket prices for this popular family occasion are: Ringside Front Row £19, General Admission £14, Concession £12, Family of Four £46, with all purchases available to make online at www.W3Lwrestling.com.

As ever, the World Wide Wrestling League’s return to Buckhaven will feature lights, cameras and plenty of action as it continues to bring the very best in professional wrestling to towns across the UK.

Matches will be taped to air as a premium live event broadcast on premium wrestling streaming service Demand Progress Plus, which features top wrestling action from around the world.