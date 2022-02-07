Wrestling stars return to the kingdom
The World Wide Wrestling League is set to make its first visit to Fife of 2022 with one of its flagship annual events - W3L Remedy.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:07 pm
Matches at the event, being held at Buckhaven Community Centre on February 19, will be taped for an upcoming pay-per-view presentation on www.W3LBoxOffice.com.
All your favourite W3L stars will be returning to the centre including Tier Zero Taylor Bryden and Captain Euan G Mackie.
The main event of the evening will see the new W3L Champion Lou King Sharp defend the championship against the number one contender, popular former champion, Nathan Reynolds.
Tickets are on sale from www.W3LWrestling.com