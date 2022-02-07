Wrestling stars return to the kingdom

Fans will get their chance to see Captain Euan G Mackie in action in Buckhaven

Matches at the event, being held at Buckhaven Community Centre on February 19, will be taped for an upcoming pay-per-view presentation on www.W3LBoxOffice.com.

All your favourite W3L stars will be returning to the centre including Tier Zero Taylor Bryden and Captain Euan G Mackie.

The main event of the evening will see the new W3L Champion Lou King Sharp defend the championship against the number one contender, popular former champion, Nathan Reynolds.