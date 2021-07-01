Councillor Rosemary Liewald (centre) with partners and leaders from Scottish Sports Futures.

Councillor Rosemary Liewald from recently joined representatives from title sponsor Shell and partner organisations – including the Clued-up Project and Police Scotland – to view a session in Lochgelly first-hand.

The activities are organised by Scottish Sports Futures (SSF) and run from 6pm until 8pm for any 12- to 21-year-olds.

The cash boost from the council means that the sessions will now run on Tuesday evenings as well.

Led by SSF Young Leaders, the sessions are fun and provide an opportunity for young people to meet friends and be active, as well as increase their confidence, skills and aspirations.

Councillor Liewald, said: “The work Scottish Sports Futures is delivering at Lochgelly Shell Twilight is outstanding, by providing sport and physical activity sessions that are open to all in the heart of our communities, in a safe, secure environment that is familiar to all.

“The leaders, alongside partners Shell, Police Scotland and the Clued-up Project, have developed a fun place to make friends, develop skills, and allow our kids to get active, which as we come out of Covid is so needed.”

Craig Burnett, Plant Manager for the Shell Fife NGL Plant added: “Shell Twilight is an exciting initiative that is making a real contribution to social inclusion by giving young people the opportunity to make a number of positive choices for their futures while having fun and learning vital skills.

"We are delighted to be able to continue partnering with Scottish Sports Future in delivering this programme.”

Scottish Sports Futures is currently celebrating its 21st anniversary.

Last year the charity supported 5,320 young people in Scotland most at risk and as a result, more than a thousand young people successfully completed training and 63 secured jobs, with 83 per cent reporting that they had positively changed their behaviour; 86 per cent had increased their aspirations and 93 per cent reported improved wellbeing.

Former Raith Rovers defender, Jason Thomson, East Central Regional Manager from Scottish Sports Futures said, “Many of the young people attending the Lochgelly sessions have told us that they are struggling at school and

that they lack confidence.

"Our sessions our designed to change that and build up their confidence so that they realise there are lots of opportunities open to them.