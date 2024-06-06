XV-a-Side: Last-minute conversion from Peter Brown wins classic Scotland rugby clash

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this ex-Scotland star, pictured centre-left with ball in hand? (Photo: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport)

Here is this week’s XV-a-side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories Scotland.

HEARTS AND BALLS

Rugby Memories are delighted to announce that the rugby charity Hearts and Balls has become a partner organisation.

Hearts and Balls was set up in 1999 when a player from Lismore Rugby Club in Edinburgh was paralysed as a result of a serious spinal injury.

The charity motto is “helping rugby help its own” and they have donated in the region of £700,000 to rugby players and their families.

MATCH TO REMEMBER

England 15 Scotland 16: Saturday, March 20. 1971 at Twickenham.

Home tries: Hiller, Neary. Home penalties: Hiller three.

Away tries: PC Brown, Paterson, Rea. Away conversions: PC Brown two. Away drop goal: Paterson.

The last kick, a conversion from Peter Brown, earned Scotland their first win at Twickenham since 1938.

Scotland had lost centre John Frame with a thigh injury and England led 9-5 at half-time, Bob Hiller having scored all their points with a try and two penalties.

Peter Brown scored all five Scottish points with a try and a conversion. Duncan Paterson reduced the leeway with a drop goal, but Tony Neary put England ahead again with an unconverted try.

Hiller increased the lead to 15-8 with only eight minutes left for play, but Scotland were still in the game.

They got their just rewards when first Paterson and then Chris Rea added tries and Twickenham fell silent as Brown lined up the final conversion attempt.

For the second time in the season, Scotland were involved in a match decided with the final kick.

Brown made no mistake and Scotland had broken their Twickenham hoodoo.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s 3G answers:

Youth Section: France 13 Ireland 13; Duhan van der Merwe; Rory Darge and Finn Russell.

Seniors section: Eddie Jones; Munster; Diego Dominguez.

Veterans section: Gavin Hastings; Carwyn James; Derek Quinnell.

Mastermind question: Hawick.

This week’s questions:

YOUTH: Who scored two tries when Scotland beat England at Twickenham 29-23 in 2023?

Which four teams contested the semi-finals in the English Premiership this season?

Which four teams are Scotland playing on their Summer Tour this year?

SENIOR: Which Irish player scored 566 points in his Six Nations career?

Which Englishman scored 35 points in their win over Italy in 2001?

Which English professional club did Doddie Weir play for?

VETERAN: Which Scotland forward was born in North Borneo and earned his 25 Scotland caps as a Glasgow Accies player?

In the 1990 Scotland v England match at Murrayfield - the “Winner Takes All” game, what four titles were at stake?

Who was sent off in a 1967 match at Murrayfield?

MASTERMIND: In which three cities did France stage their 2024 Six Nations home matches?

TRUE OR FALSE?

David Rollo of Howe of Fife played for Scotland wearing the numbers 8,10,3 and 1 jersey?

​MYSTERY PLAYER?

Who is this former Scotland forward, pictured above?

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was Steve Fenwick.