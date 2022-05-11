Young Cupar swimmers record top times in Dunfermline

Cupar swimmers made the journey to west Fife for the meet

It proved to be a worthwhile trip with the group recording some excellent times.

The youngest competitors swam in the morning session with each swimming a number of strokes.

Abbie Waite and Elizabeth Smith, both 9, achieved personal best times in the 50m backstroke event.

Jenna Graham, 9, secured her fastest time in the 50m freestyle with Holly Graham, also 9, gaining her first ever accredited times in the 50m backstroke and freestyle events.

Nicholas Logan, 8, had a very good morning coming second in his 50m breaststroke event.

In the afternoon, the older swimmers competed, with Ellen Stevenson, Sofia Young and Darcey Drummond, all 11, getting very good personal bests in the 50m backstroke distance.

Lyle McKelvie, Honour Edwards and Ava Shaw, all 10, secured their fastest ever times in the 50m breaststroke event, with David Addison, 10, Philippa Cooper, 10, and Zak Strachan, 11, doing the same in the 50m freestyle.

Hannah Graham and Abigail McNeilly, both 11, both secured personal bests in the 100m individual medley and Brogan Smith, 11, had an excellent day, coming second in his 50m backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle events.