Young Fife athletes return from Scotland duty with medals
Fife AC’s Anna Dalglish and Andrew Thomson were selected to represent Scotland at the Junior Home Hill Running International in Northern Ireland.
There they competed against some of the strongest junior hill runners from England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Both ran brilliantly on their Scotland debuts, with Thomson part of the silver medal winning U20 men’s team and Dalglish part of the bronze medal winning U20 women’s team.
It came at the end of a busy week for fast-improving Thomson, who also secured the bronze medal in the U20 men’s 1500m at the Scottish U20 Championships in Aberdeen the previous Sunday.
The kingdom club has enjoyed a magnificent week internationally as well with Owen Miller winning gold in the T20 1500m at the Tokyo Paralympics and Derek Rae coming ninth in the T46 marathon