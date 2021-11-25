Young Lewis is burning rubber

Young Lewis Kirkaldy has made an excellent start to his racing career

Lewis Kirkaldy, who is just six years old, started kart racing in April of this year and has already achieved success by wining the ESKC Bambino Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lawhead primary two pupil also finished third in the Scottish championship and recently traveled to Ireland to compete at the Irish Grand Prix, where he finished fourth out of 18 more experienced competitors.

Alan, Lewis’s father, was a successful kart racer himself, as was his uncle Andrew and also his grandad in the 1960s.