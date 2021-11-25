Young Lewis is burning rubber
A young St Andrews racer has been setting the pace on track.
Lewis Kirkaldy, who is just six years old, started kart racing in April of this year and has already achieved success by wining the ESKC Bambino Championship.
The Lawhead primary two pupil also finished third in the Scottish championship and recently traveled to Ireland to compete at the Irish Grand Prix, where he finished fourth out of 18 more experienced competitors.
Alan, Lewis’s father, was a successful kart racer himself, as was his uncle Andrew and also his grandad in the 1960s.
Next year Lewis will attempt the British championship over six rounds across the country and he will be followed by his top supporter, his mum Jen.