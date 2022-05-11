Young racer Lewis Kirkaldy gets into gear

Young St Andrews racer Lewis Kirkaldy is continuing to progress well

The Saturday started well with the youngster qualifying in pole position but, as the day progressed, the results eluded him with small mistakes dropping him down the order.

H e did though manage to salvage sixth place in Saturday’s final.

Sunday started off with with a seventh place in qualifying, but the rest of day went better than the previous and he ended the final in second place.