Youngsters savour victory in inter-club match
St Andrews Golf Club’s under 12s played their first ever inter-club match against Montrose on Balgove on Tuesday.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 1:14 pm
The match was played in a tremendous spirit and the golf was of a very high standard.
St Andrews emerged as narrow winners on the day by three matches to one match.
Following the match all the players enjoyed lunch in the clubhouse.
Pictured are the eight boys representing the St Andrews Golf Club.
Back row L to R
Matthew Scott, Jesse Willis, Will Wilson, Rory Turnbull.
Front row L to R
Thomas Kelly, Cody McNicoll, Rory Martin, Daniel Braid.