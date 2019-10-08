Your chance to get in the ring as wrestling returns to Fife

The World Wide Wrestling League is set to return to Glenrothes this month for an evening of the grapple game, American-style.

The event at Rothes Halls on Saturday, October 19 will feature former WWE star Joe E Legend as well as some of the biggest names on W3L’s touring roster, including reigning W3L Heavyweight Champion Mike Musso as well as W3L Womens Champion Emily Hayden.

Doors open at 6.30pm with the first match to take to the ring at 7pm.

Tickets are currently on sale from www.W3LWrestling.com and the Rothes Halls box office. Prices are ringside front row £16, general admission £14, concession £12 and family of four £46.

As well as the Rothes Halls event W3L are hosting a taster session in both its juniors (10-15 year olds – basic wrestling skills) and adults classes in Kirkcaldy for training to become a professional wrestler.

The adults’ taster will take place from 4.30-6pm with the juniors from 5-6pm.

Both sessions will only cover basics to give an idea of what to expect if anyone wished to join the regular class in Kirkcaldy.

On hand for the sessions will be the full W3L Action Academy Training Team – Executive Trainer Mike Musso, Head Trainer Euan G Mackie, and regular guest trainers Taylor Bryden and Kevin Williams.

And both sessions will also receive a special visit from former Joe E Legend.

The best part is these taster sessions are free and open to anyone who has purchased a ticket for the evening at Rothes Halls.

If you have ever wondered if you have what it takes to step into the ring or have a child that loves wrestling this is the occasion for you.

Both groups will be kept separate as these are two very different classes. W3L is fully insured and its trainers are disclosure checked.

All you have to do is email to book as places are strictly limited. Email admin@W3Lwrestling.com.