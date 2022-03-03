Your chance to qualify for historic 150th Open

Danny Willett will be in St Andrews for The Open this summer and there's a chance for leading amateurs or professionals to join him. Pic by Michael Gillen

The home of golf will host the special anniversary running of the major this year and, of course, will welcome the world’s best golfers to the area.

However, the ‘Open’ is exactly that, and organisers The R&A have this week announced its plans to hold regional and national qualifiers.

Anyone with a handicap that does not exceed 0.4 can enter and begin their pathway to potential claret jug glory.

Approximately 1350 golfers are expected to compete across the 13 regional qualifying events on Monday, June 20 for a place in final qualifying.

The regional venues are Alwoodley, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Burhill, Caldy, County Louth, Fairhaven, Frilford Heath, Kedleston Park, Minchinhampton, Moor Park, Northamptonshire County, Panmure and Rochester & Cobham Park.

A combined starting field of 288 players will then compete in final qualifying events taking place at Fairmont St Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince’s and St Annes Old Links on Tuesday, June 28.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director – championships at The R&A, said: “The drama and excitement of our qualifying events is always very special and this year will be no different with places in The 150th Open being the reward for the leading golfers.

"We look forward to seeing who emerges among the tour players, club professionals and leading amateurs to book their place in this historic playing of the Championship at St Andrews.”

Those golfers wanting to play in regional and final qualifying can view the entry criteria and submit an entry form via TheOpen.com.

The 150th Open will be played at St Andrews from July 10-17.

The leading three players who finish in the top ten and ties at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, being played this week, who are not already exempt will earn places in The 150th Open at St Andrews.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth event in The Open qualifying series and will be played at Bay Hill, Orlando.