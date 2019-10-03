Your chance to win brunch with the Howe of Fife plus a signed Scotland rugby top

The Fife Herald/St Andrews Citizen has teamed up with local rugby side the Howe of Fife to offer readers a terrific prize.

How(e) do you and a guest fancy getting your teeth into brunch while enjoying the Japan v Scotland game at Duffus Park on Sunday, October 13?

The club will also present the competition winner with a signed Scotland shirt and hip-flask.

There’s sure to be plenty of interest in the game as the Scots tackle the host nation with a place in the next round of the World Cup still very much up for grabs.

The Irish faced Japan and came unstuck against them, but can Gregor Townsend’s men go one better?

HOW TO ENTER:

For your chance to win, simply answer this question:

What is the surname of the two former Howe brothers in the Scotland squad?

Email your answer, entitled Scotland Rugby Competition, along with your name, age, full postal address and daytime telephone number, to fifesport@jpimedia.co.uk no later than noon on Thursday, October 10.

Usual competition rules apply.

Editor’s decision is final.