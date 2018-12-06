Oz-some act of kindness makes a big impression

Drumoig’s Connor Syme is part of a huge ten man Scottish contingent teeing off at this weekend’s South African Open.

The bumper 240 player European Tour event startedon Thursday morning, with the Drumoig 23-year-old aiming to improve on last week’s missed cut at the Australian PGA Championship.

But Connor, who is planning to win his full playing rights for the Tour back in 2019, made headlines across the sport during his campaign in Australia.

While practicing at Royal Pines in Queensland, the local pro noticed an upset young fan near-by.

According to Tony Webeck, a writer with Australian Golf Digest, the young boy was “devastated” after a poster full of autographs he had been collecting from players blew out his hands and into the water.

Connor spotted the distressed boy and invited him inside the ropes where he gave him a signed ball and allowed him a putt on the 16th green at the top Australian course.

His act of kindness went viral across golf websites and Twitter feeds.

Mr Webeck said he had made a lasting impression Down Under. “Connor is a wonderful young man and could not have done more for the poor kid,” he said.