Oz-some Haddie Duncan races to second place

Starting off March with the ever-popular 5k Parkrun, Anster Haddies Duncan Hall finished Lalor Parkrun, near Melbourne, in 20.01 to claim second place overall.

Back in Scotland, the club’s Ross Young ran a course personal best of 19.53 at St Andrews Parkrun.

Following Ross, Mike Reilly finished in 21.30, Robyn McDonald in 25.39, Catriona Duncan 26.25 and Jacqui McDonald 28.49.

Bill Simpson ran Loch Leven Parkrun in 24.05.

On a very windy Sunday morning, the annual Smokies 10 mile ladies only road race took place further up the road in Arbroath.

Finishing with a distance personal best in very tough conditions, Jazmin Hay was first Haddie home in 1.17.29, followed by mum Debz Hay in 1.20.51.

Fiona Cruickshanks finished in 1.21.50, with Lynne Herd also running a distance PB time of 1.21.57.

Pamela Cruickshanks was 1.22.08, Yvonne Dehn 1.25.48, Karli Hay 1.27.37, Susan Penman 1.28.39, Karen Cunningham 1.39.33 and Hannah Allum in 1.47.49, which was also a 10 mile distance personal best for Hannah.

Last Saturday, the Haddies’ Duncan Hall finished first overall at Highlands Parkrun, near Melbourne in a time of 18.40.

In slightly cooler climates, Bill Simpson ran Lochore Meadows Parkrun in 24.53, Tracy Chalmers finished in 27.58 at Kirkcaldy Parkrun and Jacqui McDonald ran Hazeldean Parkrun in Aberdeen in 29.05.

On Sunday, Eric Anderson travelled up to Inverness to run in the very popular Inverness Half Marathon.

In very cold and windy conditions, Eric finished in an impressive 1.29.24, which is a new personal best for his half marathon distance , making the journey worthwhile.

Anster Haddies meet on a Wednesday night at 6.30pm at the Waid Academy sports hall in Anstruther, where new members of all abilities are very welcome to come along and join the training.

Please visit the club’s Facebook page or haddies.weebly.com for any more information.