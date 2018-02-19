Parkruns are the order of the day for Haddies

Anster Haddies got the weekend off to a good start with many members taking part in parkrun events - not just at home but across the globe.

Some 10 hours ahead of everyone else in Down Under in Melbourne, club member Duncan Hall got the party started with an excellent time of 19 mins 32 secs at the Maribyrnong Parkrun.

On home soil an all male Haddie turnout locally at Kirkcaldy Parkrun saw Jas Baillie finishing in 21 mins 17 secs.

Hot on his heels was Titch Shaw in 21 mins 52 secs, followed shortly by Bill Simpson in 23 mins 7 seconds.

The ever popular parkrun in St Andrews saw eight Haddies turn out.

Marathon training clearly paying off for Eric Anderson who was first Haddie home in 19 mins 40 secs.

Jaz and Debz Hay took along their four-legged running partner Willow and finished together in 24 mins 46 secs.

Robyn McDonald finished in 26 mins 45 seconds, followed neatly by Natalie McKay and Hannah Allum in 26 mins 53 secs.

Enjoying a long-awaited return from injury, Yvonne Dehn finished in 28 mins 11 secs.

Rounding off the Haddie contingent was Jackie McDonald in 28 mins 46 secs.

South of the border at the East Grinstead Parkrun, Neil Smith led them home to finish first overall with a time of 20 mins 14 secs.

Neil’s time and first place was a terrific reflection on the training efforts and talent within the current Haddies squad.

Sunday was the popular Devilla Forest 15k trail race organised by the Carnegie Harriers.

The race is a nice break from pounding pavements and consists of a mix of forest roads, paths and tracks and skirts three lochs.

Competitors were treated to fair conditions meaning the course was conducive to some good times.

And local runners took full advantage as they went on to smash previous personal bests.

First Haddie to finish was Mike Reilly gaining a course PB with a time of 1 hour 6 mins.

Davie Brisland was up next in a time of 1 hour 7 mins.

Haddies’ first mother/daughter duo of the day, Jaz and Debz Hay, finished in 1 hour 13 mins and 1 hour 18 mins respectively.

Ewan Cameron running well to finish in 1 hour 22 mins, was followed swiftly by Lynne Herd in a time of 1 hour 26 mins.

The club’s second mother/daughter duo of Robyn and Jackie McDonald finished in 1 hour 32 mins and 1 hour 36 mins respectively.

This Wednesday is the February edition of the notorious Mars Bar race starting at 6.30pm.

New members are always welcome.