Paul Crowder’s move to Fife Flyers ‘felt like a good fit’

Championship winner Paul Crowder has his eye on more silverware with the Flyers this season.

The newly-signed centreman was part of Cardiff Devils’ title-winning team last season and says that he hopes to replicate that success at Kirkcaldy this year.

“It was the first professional championship I’ve won so it was pretty awesome to be part of that,” he said.

“We had a really good group of guys and it was just a fun year.

“You always have personal goals and we have team goals. We haven’t spoke about that yet but we will strive to win the championship.

“That’s the goal for any team.”

The 30-year-old Canadian says that he enjoyed his time in the UK so much that he jumped at the chance to join Flyers.

“I was looking to come back to the UK – my wife and I really like it here,” he said.

“Fife seemed to be the best spot available to me. I really liked the way they played last year. They are a really good team and have brought a bunch of core guys back so I knew things were going to be pretty similar.

“It just seemed like a great fit and it’s been a great start.

“We had fitness testing this morning which was fun! Every year you need to get back into the swing of things after the summer.

“That’s about working out, getting back on the ice and that’s what we’ve been doing.

“I tried to look after myself over the summer but I’ve got a couple of kids so that makes it harder!”

Crowder describes himself as a “two-way player”, adding: “I bring a little offence and defence. Last year was a little different for me but this year I hope to play a bit more and help contribute to the team.”